DMK high command constitutes 3 committees for 2024 Lok Sabha election

CHENNAI: The DMK high command on Saturday constituted three committees for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan on Friday announced a committee each for preparing the party’s poll manifesto and holding seat-sharing talks with allies.

A committee headed by DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has been entrusted with the task of preparing the party’s poll manifesto for the 2024 Parliamentary polls.

Another five-member committee consisting of senior leaders T R Baalu, K N Nehru, I Periasamy, K Ponmudi, A Raja, Tiruchy Siva and MRK Panneerselvam will hold seat-sharing talks with allies.

According to an announcement issued in the name of party president M K Stalin by the high command, another five-member committee of which State Sports Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin is also a member will coordinate the poll works of the party for the Parliamentary polls.