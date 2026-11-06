DMK has turned Periyar Arivulagam into a corruption hub: CM Vijay

He cited writer Perumal Murugan’s revelations about the alleged irregularities in book procurement, pointing out that the writer was a member of the committee constituted to recommend books on modern literature and literary criticism. The committee was formed under a Government Order dated November 5, 2025, during the previous DMK regime.

Vijay recalled that he had accused the DMK of exploiting Periyar’s name for financial gain even before entering politics, asserting that the latest controversy had vindicated his criticism.

Listing alleged corruption in the municipal administration department, TASMAC, tender processes and school education, he accused the DMK of allowing corruption to permeate various government departments.