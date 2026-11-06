DMK has turned Periyar Arivulagam into a corruption hub: CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Accusing the DMK of exploiting the names of Periyar and the Tamil language to further its corrupt practices, Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay on Friday lambasted the previous regime over alleged irregularities in book procurement for Coimbatore’s Periyar Arivulagam library.
In a statement, Vijay alleged that the controversy over the purchase of books had exposed yet another instance of corruption under the previous DMK government. He questioned how an institution intended to serve children and students had become embroiled in allegations of financial misconduct.
Taking a dig at the DMK’s claims of being the guardian of Tamil identity and heritage, Vijay said, “The very people who loudly proclaim that they alone have protected Tamil soil, language and dignity, claim ownership of the Tamil language and assert that they alone possess the authority to encompass the vast ocean of Tamil literature are, in reality, an embodiment of corruption. The DMK has been exposed as the fountainhead of corruption.”
He cited writer Perumal Murugan’s revelations about the alleged irregularities in book procurement, pointing out that the writer was a member of the committee constituted to recommend books on modern literature and literary criticism. The committee was formed under a Government Order dated November 5, 2025, during the previous DMK regime.
Vijay recalled that he had accused the DMK of exploiting Periyar’s name for financial gain even before entering politics, asserting that the latest controversy had vindicated his criticism.
Listing alleged corruption in the municipal administration department, TASMAC, tender processes and school education, he accused the DMK of allowing corruption to permeate various government departments.
Expressing anguish over the alleged misuse of public money, Vijay warned that future generations would not forgive the DMK and said the party would face the political consequences of exploiting the names of Periyar and Tamil for financial gain.