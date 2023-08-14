DMK govt’s anti-NEET push still alive, says Subramanian

CHENNAI/MADURAI: Talking about the Governor’s statement on not signing the Anti-NEET bill, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that henceforth, the Governor has nothing to do with NEET exemption because the only job of the Governor is to send the bill passed by the Assembly to the President. “When he refused to send it, the bill was passed a second time and he had to send it to the President. His role ends here and NEET has nothing to do with the Governor and his approval is no longer necessary,” he said.

“For the exemption, the President needs to approve the bill after the clarifications to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The approved information will only be communicated to the Governor and will not be sent for his approval. Thus, there is no relation between the Governor and NEET exemption in any way,” the Health Minister added.

He informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has been writing to three departments in Tamil Nadu- namely AYUSH, higher education department and state health department for clarifications. “As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, we are constantly talking to the legal experts and sending the clarifications every time. A query was raised even last month and we have sent a reply. We are continuing to seek exemption from NEET,” the Minister said.

The Stalin-led government’s move to exempt NEET is still alive, he said.

Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and MDMK general secretary Vaiko alleged that the gubernatorial head of the state is functioning against the interest of elected government.

Speaking to reporters in Pallavaram after taking part in a party event, Anbumani urged the Governor to maintain neutrality. “He should not impose his own beliefs on the people. Governors should give consent to Bills passed by the elected government. As the Bill (Neet Exemption) has been brought as per the wishes of the people,” he said.

Anbumani added that everyone knows that NEET is against the state. Except BJP, all the parties in Tamil Nadu are opposing the entrance exam. “It is not correct to refuse to give consent even though 230 MLAs out of 234 MLAs are against NEET. Why conduct public exams for Classes 10, 11 and 12? Conduct the NEET exam directly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vaiko alleged that the microphone was seized from a parent who asked the Governor to give consent to the NEET Exemption Bill and the Governor had spoken to the parent in a threatening tone during the meeting.