CHENNAI: The previous DMK government had violated its own book procurement policy, unveiled in 2024, while purchasing books for the modern libraries inaugurated in Madurai and Coimbatore, alleged the publishers, raising concerns over irregularities in the selection process and sought amendments to the existing policy to ensure transparency in future procurements.
The 15-page book procurement policy was introduced by the DMK-led government in 2024 with the objective of developing modern libraries not only through infrastructure but also by providing readers with new and contemporary literature.
The policy also identifies certain practices as unfair during the procurement of books. It states that publishers changing authors' names while supplying books, providing photocopied versions and altering the year of publication would be treated as unfair practices. Publishers found indulging in such practices would be barred from the procurement process, according to the policy.
However, certain publishers have alleged that these provisions were violated by Agalvilakku and Phoenix Publications, which allegedly supplied fake and AI-generated books to the libraries in Madurai and Coimbatore.
Pointing to the rule that publishers participating in the procurement process are required to have prior experience in supplying books to libraries, Olivannan, writer and CEO of Emerald Publishers, said that to meet that requirement, Agalvilakku and Phoenix Publications might have supplied books to other libraries, including district libraries, he said.
"Therefore, the verification process should cover all libraries across the State to ascertain whether fake books have been purchased," he said.
He also called for a review of the existing procurement system and sought necessary amendments to the policy introduced in 2024. He said a comprehensive verification process was necessary to ensure that public funds were spent on genuine books and that libraries received quality publications.
Publishers have urged the government to strengthen the procurement guidelines and ensure that the prescribed rules are followed by all stakeholders.