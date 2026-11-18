The 15-page book procurement policy was introduced by the DMK-led government in 2024 with the objective of developing modern libraries not only through infrastructure but also by providing readers with new and contemporary literature.

The policy also identifies certain practices as unfair during the procurement of books. It states that publishers changing authors' names while supplying books, providing photocopied versions and altering the year of publication would be treated as unfair practices. Publishers found indulging in such practices would be barred from the procurement process, according to the policy.

However, certain publishers have alleged that these provisions were violated by Agalvilakku and Phoenix Publications, which allegedly supplied fake and AI-generated books to the libraries in Madurai and Coimbatore.