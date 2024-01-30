DMK govt takes efforts to fill vacant posts in temples: Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has been taking efforts to fill the vacant posts of executive officers in temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) to protect the temple properties and improve the facilities for the devotees, according to Minister for HR & CE PK Sekarbabu.

Since the DMK government was voted to power, the department had promoted 705 officials.

It filled as many as 102 posts of executive officers, junior assistants, typists and stenographers and also regularised as many as 1,287 temporary staffs, who were working for under consolidate pay for more than five years, as per chief Minister M K Stalin's announcement under Rule 110 in the assembly, said the minister after handing over appointment orders to 61 candidates, who were recruited for the post of executive officers (grade - 3), on Tuesday.

The Dravidian Model government has been taking efforts to fill the vacant posts at the earliest to enhance the service of the department for the devotees, he said and urged the newly appointed EOs to work efficiently to improve the quality of service to the devotees.

