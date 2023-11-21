DMK govt purposely decreases milk procurement than AIADMK regime: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Compared to the previous AIADMK regime, the DMK government ‘purposely’ decreased the procurement of milk from farmers for state-run Aavin, said state BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday in a direct reply to the state minister for milk and dairy development, Mano Thangaraj.

“Your (Mano Thangaraj) leased answers wouldn’t help hide the sorry state of affairs under the corrupt DMK government. Be it your predecessor (SM Nasar) or you now, you’ve ensured the downfall of Aavin with the constant increases in prices, deliberate manipulation of the composition of the product, deprived Aavin of the opportunity of producing the health mix, and purposely decreased procurement of milk from farmers compared to the previous regime,” Annamalai said in his social media post, quoting the state minister’s post.

Further, the saffron party leader said that the baseless arguments of the minister Mano Thangaraj wouldn’t help increase fat per cent in Aavin orange variant milk, but he acting as a minister and carrying out his duty would.

Earlier, pointing out the TN BJP’s Aavin sample test report which was later shared by Annamalai, the minister said that the referenced test report fails to specify it pertains to Aavin milk and raised doubts.

“Aavin has an impeccable reputation, and we stand by the integrity of our processes. We are committed to transparency, upholding product standards, and won’t tolerate false claims undermining our state’s farmers,” Thangaraj noted.