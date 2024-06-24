DMK govt protecting accused in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: After meeting Governor RN Ravi in Raj Bhavan on Monday, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan addressed media and alleged that the state government was protecting those responsible for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

She also claimed that Chief Minister MK Stalin and Excise Minister S Muthusamy did not visit Kallakurichi to meet the victims.

"Our demand is to forward this illicit liquor case to CBI for further investigation", she added.

The former governor also said that S Muthusamy should take moral responsibility of the incident and should resign.

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district rose to 58, with one more person succumbing on Monday morning while over 80 people are still hospitalised.