DMK govt misused Centre's funds, alleges Union Minister Piyush Goyal

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday accused the DMK government of misusing funds allocated by the Centre for infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu.
“Despite receiving huge funds from the Centre through devolution of central taxes and grants, there is a significant gap in infrastructure development and basic amenities in the State. Stalin should tell the people where all the money has gone. DMK is entirely focused on corruption," he said to the media in Coimbatore.
Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Union Minister said he does not understand Tamil culture and has no respect for Tamil pride. “I condemn his behaviour. I challenge Chief Minister MK Stalin to announce that Udhayandihi will not be made a Chief Minister. In fact, Stalin has already decided to elevate Udhayanidhi to Chief Minister. People shouldn’t allow that to happen,” he said.
Claiming that DMK had not fulfilled even 70 per cent of its 2021 poll promises, Goyal said the State is reeling under severe debt because of DMK's mismanagement. "In the last five years alone, the debt has more than doubled, and the revenue deficit has gone high. Investments promised remain only on paper,” he said.
Goyal said the law and order situation has deteriorated under the DMK rule, while corruption and crime rate have increased in the State. “The NDA will ensure that corrupt DMK leaders, including V Senthilbalaji, are taken to task,” he said.