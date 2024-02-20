DMK govt is sticking stickers on Centre's schemes, slams Hardeep Singh Puri

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu government is sticking stickers to the Union Government's schemes.

Delivering a keynote address at the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry BJP social media wing functionaries meeting held at Kamalalayam (TN BJP headquarters), Puri said, "I have a close relationship with Chennai. Annamalai is the biggest driving force for the youth of India. Our nation is going to become a developed country under the leadership of Modi. I can sense the passion for change in Tamil Nadu. In many departments, the ruling DMK government is sticking stickers to the Union Government's schemes."

Commenting on the TN Budget and TN Agri Budget 2024-25, BJP state president K Annamalai said there is nothing in the budget, adding that the Dravidian Model government's real name is the Dravidian Tortoise government.

Exuding hope, Annamalai said the BJP will restore all kinds of rights to the Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Reiterating his stand on the alliance, the saffron party leader said along with the doors, the windows are too open for an alliance.

"In the next few days, a few key leaders and people representatives will join the BJP. When PM Modi comes to Palladam for a public meeting of 'En Mann En Makkal' yatra, the alliance party leaders will be on the stage," Annamalai noted.

Slamming the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Annamalai said Appavu is not a neutral Speaker and he does speak before the ministers speak.

Puducherry Minister Namassivayam and other BJP leaders were present on the occasion.