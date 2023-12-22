DMK govt ignored IMD warnings, charges Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday blamed a lack of preparedness by the State government for causing major devastation to Chennai and Southern districts during rain and subsequent flooding.

Addressing reporters in Krishnagiri, Palaniswami said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rains even one week before the onset of the North East Monsoon.

“As the DMK government ignored IMD’s warnings, the people in Chennai faced innumerable trouble. Chief Minister MK Stalin didn’t discuss the preparatory measures with senior officials before the monsoon rains. The AIADMK government rather took several preventive measures ahead of the seasonal rains. An IAS officer was deputed at the zonal level in Chennai and hastened rescue efforts,” he said.

Further, Palaniswami said stormwater drain works were executed in 1,246 km out of the proposed 2,400 km in Chennai by the AIADMK government. “Thereafter, the remaining work was left incomplete by DMK councillors and Ministers over the last two and a half years expecting commission. The state government has failed to wake up even after Cyclone Michaung caused devastation in Chennai,” he said.

On the heavy rains in four Southern districts, Palaniswami accused the DMK of failing to complete Buckle canal works in Thoothukudi, which commenced during the AIADMK government and executed up to 80 per cent. “Hence, 7,000 people were trapped in rain induced floods in Thoothukudi. This DMK government has been inactive and knows only to appoint committees for any issue,” he added.

The AIADMK leader said differences have begun to crop up in the INDIA block formed by 26 political parties. “One of the leaders has been insisting on speaking in Hindi in the meeting, while another is opposing it. Therefore, it’s doubtful whether their next meeting will take place,” he said.

Taking further potshots at DMK, Palaniswami said only two ministers, V Senthilbalaji and K Ponmudy, were declared as corrupt so far. More Ministers will also be arrested on corruption charges. Tamil Nadu grew in 10 years of AIADMK rule, but plunged deeply during the DMK government,” he said.

Palaniswami also faulted the state government for closing down ‘Amma’ canteens started during the AIADMK government to provide quality food to people.