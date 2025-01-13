DMK govt has failed women again, says EPS over sexual assault on inpatient in GH

CHENNAI: Taking a strong exception to the incident of a man sexually harassing a woman inpatient at a government hospital in the city on Monday, the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami charged that the DMK government has failed to ensure women's safety in the State.

In a post on his social media handle, the AIADMK general secretary referred to the sexual assault of the Anna University student and said there had been another incident inside a government hospital in Chennai, exposing that there is no safety for women under the "Stalin-model government."

"The CM spoke about women's safety in the Assembly, and I wonder what he will say now," Palaniswami added.

Urging stringent action against the offender who allegedly harassed the woman inpatient, Palaniswami said that the CM is annoyed when we ask him, 'Who is that sir?' He pointed out the AIADMK's 'Save Our Daughters' campaign following the student's sexual assault at Anna University. "More 'sirs' are being created as more 'sirs' are being protected in the present regime," he claimed.

The AIADMK leader is turning the heat on the State government even as the DMK regime is trying to salvage its sheen by bringing in a stringent amendment to the Tamil Nadu Women Harassment Act to ensure more severe punishments for persons committing crimes against women and children.