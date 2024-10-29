DMK govt has failed sugarcane farmers over MSP, says EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) denounced Chief Minister MK Stalin for failing to honour his poll promise of enhancing the minimum support price (MSP) for the sugarcane to Rs 4,000 per quintal.

The former CM slammed DMK that the party came to power 41 months ago, but hasn’t fulfilled its poll promises to the cane growers. “The Agriculture Minister had assured that their government would give a special incentive of Rs 215 per tonne of sugarcane from 2023-2024. The government has also stated to guarantee the incentive for the sugarcane growers, but to no avail,” said Palaniswami in his social media post.

The AIADMK leader said the government is not keen to take any measures to disburse the incentive as promised and there are only a few more days left for the festival.

He demanded the government immediately release the necessary funds to disburse the incentive to the sugarcane growers to help them celebrate the festival.