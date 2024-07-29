DMK govt conducted 1,300 consecrations in 3 years: HR&CE dept

CHENNAI: The DMK’s Dravidian Model government conducted consecrations to over 1,300 temples and took up works to the tune of Rs 3,776 crore to renovate and restore temples across the state in the last three years, said a Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department release.

The department, under the present dispensation, has appointed 11 women Oduvars to break the old orders and ensure equal rights for the women. Apart from this, the department appointed non-Brahmins as priests, who have completed courses from government run Archakars Training centres, to break the monopoly in the appointment of priests in temples in the state.

The department had also desilted and deepend 143 temple ponds at Rs 84.16 crore and built Rajagopuram in as many as 27 temples at Rs 62.76 crore. The department has also extended Annadhanam scheme to 756 temples, which benefitted 82,000 devotees and launched Oru Kala Pooja scheme, covering 17,000 temples.

Apart from taking up various works to improve the facilities for the devotees, the department carried out sustained efforts to retrieve 6,140.59 acres of land, worth Rs 5,577 crore, from encroachers since the DMK returned to power. The department has also digitalising the temple properties.

The HR&CE department generates revenue by monetising 191 kg of small gold ornaments offered to the deities by devotees. The revenue generated through interest has been used to fund to run temples with less revenue and take up works to improve the facilities for the devotees.

Rope car facilities have been created at Rs 80.50 crore in Idumban Malai, Tiruneermalai and Tirukazhukundram.