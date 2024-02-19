DMK govt committed to achieve balanced growth, says Udhay

MADURAI: The Dravidian- model governance under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin is committed to achieving sustainable and balanced growth in rural and urban areas, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

“Several schemes are being implemented by the State government, which is always with the people for their welfare,” Udhayanidhi said after inaugurating new development projects established for Rs 149.40 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for the combined drinking water scheme to be executed at Rs 423.13 crore for the benefit of people in Kalakad Municipality and seven town panchayats in Tirunelveli district. “Tirunelveli is one of the districts in TN making its way through a sustainable development path,” he said while addressing the gathering.

“Whatever difficulties posed by any situation, the government stood with people,” the Minister said recalling the disastrous flood in December and its active role in restoring normalcy.

“CM Stalin-led government is committed to the well-being of people and exists to ensure its citizens receive benefits from all welfare schemes,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister provided motorised vehicles to 12 differently-abled persons and flagged off public transport services from the Periyar bus stand in Tirunelveli to Nellaiyappar temple and Samathanapuram. Moreover, six beneficiaries also received appointment orders as they were employed on compassionate grounds, sources said.

Speaker M Appavu, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Dairy Minister T Mano Thangaraj, Tirunelveli MP S Gnanathiraviam, Director of Municipal Administration S Sivarasu, Collector KP Karthikeyan and officials from various departments were present.