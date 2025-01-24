DMK government instigates communal violence for votes: Anbumani

CHENNAI: After paying homage to Tamilarasan, who was murdered near Ranipet, on Thursday, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that the 'Dravidian Model' government instigates enmity between two communities to garner votes.

"A gang immolated Tamilarasan and Vinayaka Ganapathy. Tamilarasan succumbed to the injuries. The incident did not occur due to personal vengeance. Such pre-planned incidents have been happening in the state for the past few months," Anbumani said.

Alleging that a few leaders, who promote violence, are the reason, Anbumani opined that the police department is inactive.

"Of the 6 persons arrested, one person belongs to VCK and others are supporters. A few years ago, Tamilarasan's father was also murdered. The government should provide Rs 25 lakh to the family and government jobs to his younger brother. Is creating violence between two communities a strategy of the Dravidian Model government during elections?" he asked.

Wishing that the enmity to end, he added that everyone knows how the north Tamil Nadu was 30 years ago. "Riots were happening frequently. We lead our cadres to development to avoid such incidents, " he said.

In a separate statement, Anbumani condemned the government for announcing private mini buses in suburban areas of Chennai.

"News reports say that the government is planning to operate private minibuses from February. The government is already operating mini buses in Chennai. Moreover, permission to run private buses during festivals on a rental basis has been given. Allowing private minibuses is the next step in privatization, " he opined.

Pointing out that issuing licenses to private minibuses is against the rules, Anbumani warned of legal consequences if the government backed away from the decision.