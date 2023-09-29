'DMK government has failed to take measures for controlling dengue cases in TN'

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday alleged that the DMK government has failed to take precautionary measures to prevent dengue cases in the state.

Pointing out the state government's claim that about 4,300 persons were affected by dengue in the last few months and only three persons succumbed to the infection, he alleged "more dengue cases have been reported and deaths might also be more".

Palaniswami claimed that apart from dengue, people were also affected from Malaria, Typhoid, Chikungunya and other health related aspects due to non-seasonal monsoon rains, he said "therefore, as it was done during the AIADMK regime, this government should create health awareness camp and control such type of infections".

Citing the reports that there were large number of dengue cases in Madurai and Kumbakonam, the leader of the opposition said that "likewise, people were shocked that the dengue cases was also increased in Chennai, Trichy, Thiruvalur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore".

"As per my request in the earlier statement, the government should explain how many special health campaign have been organised to control the diseases", he said "At least, the DMK government should save the life of the people from the infections by organising special health awareness camps immediatly besides establishing separate dengue wards in all the government hospitals across the state".