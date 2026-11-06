DMK general secretary Durai Murugan, 26 others booked for illegal sand mining

The alleged irregularities resulted in a wrongful loss of Rs 1,427 crore to the government, according to the DVAC release. The loss was calculated in respect of four of the 28 quarries. The case was registered by the DVAC headquarters based on complaints received from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chennai, S Tamilselvan and Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam.

As part of the investigation, DVAC officials on Friday conducted searches at 34 places across Chennai, Pudukkottai, Tiruchy, Karur, Vellore, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Coimbatore, Salem, Namakkal and Puducherry. The searches were linked to alleged irregularities in sand mining operations in 28 quarries across the State.

The complaints alleged that contracts were awarded through limited tenders instead of open tenders, allowing irregularities in the allocation of mining rights. They also alleged that sand was mined beyond the approved mining plans, fake vouchers were fabricated in the name of permit slips and used as genuine documents, and sand was transported illegally.