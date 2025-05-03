DMK general council to meet in Madurai on June 1

CHENNAI: The general council of DMK will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin in Madurai on June 1.

A decision to this effect was made at the meeting of party district secretaries at DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' on Saturday morning.

The meeting also resolved to hold 1,244 meetings across the state on the theme - 'Glorious four years lauded by the nation. Let it continue.'

The meeting of the DMK district secretaries also adopted resolutions condoling the demise of Pahalgam attack victims and Pope Francis.