DMK gears up for aggressive Assembly session, Stalin to chair MLAs’ meet on June 17

CHENNAI: The DMK has convened a meeting of its legislators on June 17 ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session, with party president M K Stalin expected to chalk out the Opposition’s strategy to corner the ruling TVK government and its allies, particularly the Congress on governance, law and order, unfulfilled poll promises and alliance ethics.
The meeting will be held at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam at 6 pm, according to a statement issued by DMK whip E V Velu, who urged all party MLAs to attend without fail. The discussion will focus on the Governor’s address scheduled for the opening day of the Assembly session on June 18.
The strategy session assumes significance as the DMK, which won 59 seats in the recent Assembly election and moved to the Opposition benches after losing power, has intensified its review of the reasons behind its electoral setback.
Sources in the party said the leadership would brief newly elected legislators on raising constituency-specific issues effectively in the House and sharpening attacks on the government with facts, data and promises made during the election campaign.
The DMK is also expected to raise allegations relating to deteriorating law and order, controversies involving TVK functionaries and claims of attempts to poach MLAs and former legislators from rival parties, particularly the AIADMK.
Party leaders indicated that the Opposition would seek to project the upcoming session as a referendum on the government’s performance during its initial weeks in office, especially on issues concerning power cuts, public administration and delivery of welfare commitments.