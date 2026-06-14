DMK gears up for aggressive Assembly session, Stalin to chair MLAs’ meet on June 17

The meeting will be held at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam at 6 pm, according to a statement issued by DMK whip E V Velu, who urged all party MLAs to attend without fail. The discussion will focus on the Governor’s address scheduled for the opening day of the Assembly session on June 18.

The strategy session assumes significance as the DMK, which won 59 seats in the recent Assembly election and moved to the Opposition benches after losing power, has intensified its review of the reasons behind its electoral setback.