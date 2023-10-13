DMK gearing up to host Sonia among INDIA leaders for women’s rights conclave

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK is making elaborate arrangements to host Congress leader Sonia Gandhi among the senior woman leaders of the INDIA alliance for the Women's Rights conference organized by the party as a part of the Kalaignar Centenary celebration on Saturday.

Sonia Gandhi, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former J & K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, NCP Working president Supriya Sule, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, National Executive member of JD (U) Leshi Singh, CPI (M) politburo member Subhashini Ali, CPI national executive committee member Annie Raja, national executive committee member of AAP Rakhi Bidlan and Trinamul Congress national spokesperson Sushmita Dev would speak in the Women's Rights conference to be held at YMCA ground in Nandanam.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, accompanied by State Health Minister cum District Secretary Ma Subramanian and party Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inspected the meeting venue.

The meeting would be the first in at least five years when former AICC president Sonia Gandhi would be addressing in such a grand scale in Tamil Nadu.



Saturday's conference would also be the first to be attended by the INDIA alliance leaders in the state ever since the non-BJP secular opposition came together under one umbrella to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Given the theme of the conference, the INDIA leaders are expected to go hammer and tongs against the BJP vis-à-vis Manipur violence.

Sonia Gandhi-led women leaders are also likely to issue a clarion call against the BJP regime.