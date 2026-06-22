DMK gave away 25 projects to other states, slams Minister Keerthana

CHENNAI: Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce S Keerthana on Monday rejected the Opposition's allegation that major investments were moving out of Tamil Nadu under the TVK government and instead accused the previous DMK regime of allowing projects worth Rs 3.3 lakh crore to shift to other states over the last five years.
Talking to reporters at the Secretariat after the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address, Keerthana said the Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin had levelled charges inside the House and walked out before the government could present its response.
"The Leader of the Opposition made a one-line allegation and left the Assembly. Before we could place facts on record, the Opposition members also walked out. Therefore, I am presenting the details before the media," she said.
The minister alleged that 25 investment projects with a combined value of Rs 3.3 lakh crore had moved from Tamil Nadu to seven other states during the DMK's tenure, resulting in the loss of more than 2.03 lakh employment opportunities for Tamil Nadu's youth.
Citing examples, she said Tata Electronics' semiconductor fabrication project, Suzuki Motor's automobile project and Micron Technology's ATMP facility had gone to Gujarat, while the JSW Group's electric vehicle battery and smelting project moved to Odisha. A Toyota Motor project was established in Maharashtra.
Refuting allegations that investments were being diverted to Andhra Pradesh, Keerthana said Apollo Tyres had not abandoned Tamil Nadu. According to her, the company is pursuing two separate projects in India, one near Sri City in Andhra Pradesh on land already owned by the company and another proposed greenfield ultra-mega project for which discussions with Tamil Nadu are under way.
She also dismissed concerns over Royal Enfield's expansion plans outside the state, stating that the company had already established its fourth manufacturing facility in Cheyyar and that the proposed Andhra Pradesh unit would be its fifth plant, part of a business diversification strategy.
She further said investments proposed by Adani Green Energy, Reliance and several aerospace and defence firms remained under discussion or implementation in Tamil Nadu. "No project has left Tamil Nadu in the last 40 days, as alleged by the Opposition. The facts clearly establish that the claims are baseless," she asserted.