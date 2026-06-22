DMK gave away 25 projects to other states, slams Minister Keerthana

Talking to reporters at the Secretariat after the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address, Keerthana said the Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin had levelled charges inside the House and walked out before the government could present its response.

"The Leader of the Opposition made a one-line allegation and left the Assembly. Before we could place facts on record, the Opposition members also walked out. Therefore, I am presenting the details before the media," she said.