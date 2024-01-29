DMK functionary murdered in Madurai

MADURAI: A DMK functionary Thirumurugan (45) of MK Puram was allegedly murdered by an armed gang in Madurai on Saturday night.

The victim was the secretary of Ward 77 under Madurai Corporation limits. A five-member gang hacked Thirumurugan in front of his house and fled the scene, sources said. Jaihindpuram police inspected the scene of the crime and held inquiries. The investigation team also checked CCTV cameras to nab the criminals.

Commissioner of Police J Loganathan, when contacted, denied any political motive behind the incident. After inquiring, he said the police action concerning Pocso case against the victim’s cousin brother and some property-related issues stirred up enmity between them, and that resulted in the murder. Six persons were arrested in connection with the murder, the Commissioner of Police said.