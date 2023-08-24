DMK functionary lodges police complaint over "slanderous" song in AIADMK conference

CHENNAI: A DMK functionary from Tiruvallur has filed a complaint against AIADMK leaders, Edappadi K Palaniswami, Sellur Raju, RB Udhayakumar and Rajan Chellappa for allowing performance of "slanderous" songs against minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kanimozhi in the AIADMK conference held at Madurai on August 20. The complaint also accused a private TV channel for broadcasting the content.



The functionary, AG Ravi, is a member of the party's Tiruvallur district council. He filed a complaint with the Nazarethpet police station.

He stated in his complaint that such songs show women leaders in a negative light and could potentially cause unrest among public.