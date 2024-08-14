Begin typing your search...

    The accident occured when a private bus traveling from Vathalagundu to Usilampatti collided with Duraipandi's bike. He died on the spot.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Aug 2024 7:49 AM GMT
    DMK functionary killed in bike-bus collision in Dindigul
    Representative image 

    CHENNAI: A 39-year-old DMK councillor of the Natham Town Panchayat union was killed after his motorcycle collided with a bus, in Dindigul, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

    The deceased, identified as Duraipandi (39) from Keeripatti in Usilampatti taluk, Madurai, was riding his motorcycle from Keeripatti to visit a relative at a government hospital in Viruveedu yesterday.

    The accident occured when a private bus traveling from Vathalagundu to Usilampatti collided with Duraipandi's bike. He died on the spot.

    Vilampatti Police inspector Sharmila has registered a case and is investigating.

