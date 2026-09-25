DMK functionary held for tearing CM's photo on TVK board in Anna Nagar

The incident was reported after an unidentified person allegedly used a sharp object to tear the photograph on the board, which was inaugurated by Palani, Anna Nagar constituency district secretary, on August 30, 2026.

Janakiraman, secretary of the TVK 102nd ward branch mandram, lodged a complaint with the Anna Nagar police, following which an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, police identified and arrested Abhishek, 29, who is reportedly the deputy organiser of the DMK's 101st ward.