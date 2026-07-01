DMK functionary hacked to death near Tirumangalam; kin stage protest demanding justice

CHENNAI: A DMK functionary was hacked to death by an unidentified gang near Tirumangalam in Madurai district on Wednesday, triggering tension in the area and a protest by his relatives demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, identified as Kalanidhi of Iluppankulam village in Kallikudi taluk, was travelling on a two-wheeler with his associate Ajith when the assailants, who were allegedly following them in a car, intercepted the vehicle and attacked Kalanidhi with sickles.
Kalanidhi sustained multiple cut injuries and died on the spot, while Ajith suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. They are probing whether the murder was the result of previous enmity or if there were other motives behind the attack.
Meanwhile, Kalanidhi's relatives and local residents staged a road blockade outside the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the murder. The protest disrupted traffic for some time before police officials held talks with the demonstrators and assured them that the accused would be arrested soon. Following the assurance, the protesters dispersed.