DMK functionary hacked to death near Tirumangalam; kin stage protest demanding justice

Ambushed on the Road

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, identified as Kalanidhi of Iluppankulam village in Kallikudi taluk, was travelling on a two-wheeler with his associate Ajith when the assailants, who were allegedly following them in a car, intercepted the vehicle and attacked Kalanidhi with sickles.

Kalanidhi sustained multiple cut injuries and died on the spot, while Ajith suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.