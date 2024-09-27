DMK functionary hacked to death in Dindigul

CHENNAI: DMK functionary was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants on Friday in Vedasandur, Dindigul district.

In response to this heinous act, the relatives of the functionary staged a protest in front of the Government hospital, demanding justice, a report from Daily Thanthi stated.

The protest escalated when authorities attempted to disperse the crowd, leading to a confrontation with the police.

ADSP Mahesh conducted an investigation at the crime scene, while a significant number of police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain order and ensure safety.

Authorities are currently working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the murder and to apprehend those responsible.

Further details awaited.