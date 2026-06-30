DMK functionary ends life after killing wife, daughter

Police said Santhosh (45), a realtor from Adhiyamankottai, had jumped in front of a lorry on the Dharmapuri-Salem National Highway. He also worked as an assistant when DMK’s S Senthil Kumar was a Member of Parliament from Dharmapuri till June 2024. Inquiries revealed that Santhosh took the extreme step due to mounting debts after he lost a huge amount in share market trading.

As he succumbed to injuries on the spot after being run over by a lorry, the police sent his body for a post-mortem. Immediately, police rushed to his house, where they found the door locked from the outside, but the television was on.