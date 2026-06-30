DMK functionary ends life after killing wife, daughter

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old DMK functionary killed his wife and daughter before ending his life by jumping in front of a speeding lorry in Dharmapuri on Tuesday (June 30).
Police said Santhosh (45), a realtor from Adhiyamankottai, had jumped in front of a lorry on the Dharmapuri-Salem National Highway. He also worked as an assistant when DMK’s S Senthil Kumar was a Member of Parliament from Dharmapuri till June 2024. Inquiries revealed that Santhosh took the extreme step due to mounting debts after he lost a huge amount in share market trading.
As he succumbed to injuries on the spot after being run over by a lorry, the police sent his body for a post-mortem. Immediately, police rushed to his house, where they found the door locked from the outside, but the television was on.
Suspecting foul play, the police broke open the doors and were shocked to find his wife, Saranya (36) and daughter Sathvika (14) lying dead in a pool of blood. Police said he took his daughter, who was in school, back home in the morning and killed her by hitting her head with a hammer.
He then strangled his wife to death, before leaving the house in a two-wheeler and ending his life by jumping in front of a lorry. In a video message, Santhosh claimed to be taking the extreme step due to debts following heavy losses in share market trading and real estate business. The Dharmapuri police have registered a case, and further investigations are on.