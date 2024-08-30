DMK functionary dies after self-immolation in Madurai

CHENNAI: Managiri Ganeshan, who self-immolated on Thursday morning, succumbed to injuries early this morning.

Ganeshan set himself on fire front of the residence of MLA and DMK district secretary Thalapathy in Madurai on August 29.

He passed away due to ineffective treatment despite being admitted to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.

He had received treatment for extensive burns covering over 90% of his body but could not survive.

Further details awaited