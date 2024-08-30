Begin typing your search...

    DMK functionary dies after self-immolation in Madurai

    Ganeshan set himself on fire front of the residence of MLA and DMK district secretary Thalapathy in Madurai on August 29.

    30 Aug 2024 5:07 AM GMT
    Managiri Ganeshan

    CHENNAI: Managiri Ganeshan, who self-immolated on Thursday morning, succumbed to injuries early this morning.

    He passed away due to ineffective treatment despite being admitted to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.

    He had received treatment for extensive burns covering over 90% of his body but could not survive.

    Further details awaited

