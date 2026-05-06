DMK functionary collapses, dies while watching election results on TV

CUDDALORE: A 56-year-old DMK functionary died after collapsing at his residence in Cuddalore district on Monday evening while watching the Assembly election results on television, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The deceased was identified as Panneerselvam, a branch-level functionary from Kathazhai village near Sethiyathoppu. According to family members, he was watching the results as trends indicated a poor performance for the DMK alliance across the State.
Family members said he could not bear witnessing the scale of the DMK’s defeat and, in particular, the loss of party president M K Stalin in his Kolathur constituency. As the results progressed, Panneerselvam reportedly became distressed and suddenly collapsed at home.
He was immediately taken to a private hospital at Sethiyathoppu junction, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Panneerselvam was employed at NLC India Limited in Neyveli. His wife Palaniyamma, a former panchayat council president, was present at home at the time of the incident.