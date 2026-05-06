DMK functionary collapses, dies while watching election results on TV

The deceased was identified as Panneerselvam, a branch-level functionary from Kathazhai village near Sethiyathoppu. According to family members, he was watching the results as trends indicated a poor performance for the DMK alliance across the State.

Family members said he could not bear witnessing the scale of the DMK’s defeat and, in particular, the loss of party president M K Stalin in his Kolathur constituency. As the results progressed, Panneerselvam reportedly became distressed and suddenly collapsed at home.

He was immediately taken to a private hospital at Sethiyathoppu junction, where doctors declared him brought dead.