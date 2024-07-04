DMK functionary among 9 arrested in connection with Salem AIADMK leader's murder

CHENNAI: The special police force has apprehended nine individuals, including a DMK functionary, in relation to the murder of AIADMK's regional secretary Shanmugam in Salem.

The DMK functionary, Satish, is the husband of the councillor of Ward 55, Salem Corporation.

The police are currently conducting an interrogation of the arrested individuals.

Shanmugam was hacked to death in Kondalampatti, Salem, by unidentified assailants late on Wednesday. The incident occurred as the AIADMK functionary, a resident of Tagore Street near Dadagapatti, was returning home from the party office on his motorcycle at around 10 PM.

He was travelling via the Dadagapatti Main Road towards Mariamman Temple Street when a gang arrived on two motorcycles and obstructed his path. The attackers then struck Shanmugam with sharp weapons, leaving him with severe head injuries. Despite efforts by locals, he succumbed to his injuries.

His body has been transferred to the Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

AIADMK members including former ministers S Semmalai, P Vijayalakshmi Palanisamy, MLAs E Balasubramanian and M Rajamuthu, and councillors are present outside the hospital.

Shanmugam's relatives meanwhile agitated against moving his body from the place of murder.