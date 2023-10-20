DMK functionaries interfere in govt offices functioning, says Murugan

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Thursday said Vijay starrer ‘Leo’ has been released after overcoming several obstacles created by the DMK government.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Murugan said the release of the film has become a point of debate in the whole of Tamil Nadu. “The DMK government has troubled the film crew,” he added.

Alleging that a circular has been issued in Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital against celebrating ‘Ayudha Pooja’ by placing photos of Hindu Gods, Murugan said it reflects the aspirations of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to eliminate ‘Sanatana Dharma.’

“The DMK has been hurting the religious sentiments of people in Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding the circular should be rolled back immediately. The people of Tamil Nadu will teach a befitting lesson to Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Ministers.”

Stating that DMK functionaries were interfering in the functioning of government offices, Murugan said not everyone are benefitted from the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 given under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam as only those from the DMK cadre are chosen as beneficiaries.

He reiterated that only the national leadership would make an announcement at the right time on the party’s alliance for Lok Sabha polls.