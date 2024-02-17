DMK functionaries exchange blows in Valasaravakkam

CHENNAI: A viral video of DMK councilor's husband and a local DMK youth wing functionary exchanging blows with abusive language has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened at Valasaravakkam zone (zone 11) office where ward 153 councilor Shanthi's husband Ramalingam and Ravi started a verbal conversation with the youth wing functionary questioning why Ramalingam was seated in the councillor seat.

The verbal duel got into a fight creating tension among City Corporation workers.

"Since the councilor was attending an event, I was waiting at the ward office in Porur. The south youth wing member got into fight unnecessarily. We will raise complaint to take action against the deputy organiser of south youth wing," Ramalingam told DT Next. The incident created tension in the locality.