DMK functionaries barge into Police station asking constable to withdraw complaint

CHENNAI: Commotion ensued at Virugambakkam Police Station after a group barged into the police station last Thursday claiming allegiance to the ruling DMK and allegedly threatened a woman police constable to withdraw her complaint against two DMK cadres, who were arrested earlier this year for alleged misbehavior with the woman cop.

S Praveen Kumar and S Ekambaram, functionaries of DMK youth wing allegedly molested the woman constable during a public meeting held in Virugambakkam on December 31, 2022. The woman constable initially withdrew her complaint, but after political cry from the opposition and intervention from the top, a case was registered against the duo and they were arrested.

With trial underway at a city court, a group supposedly headed by a local DMK functionary barged into the station on Thursday and asked for the woman constable- the original complainant in the case. According to police sources, the man asked the woman in a threatening tone to abstain from testifying against Praveen and Ekambaram before court and issued soft threats to withdraw her case.

Her colleagues rushed to her aid and pacified the situation. Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai had claimed in a social media post on X (formerly twitter) that Virugambakkam MLA, AMV Prabhakara Raja made a phone call to Virugambakkam Police Inspector asking to tell the woman constable to withdraw her complaint.

Senior police officials confirmed to DT Next that they are investigating the trespass into the police station and the threat.