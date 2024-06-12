DMK forms poll committee for Vikravandi constituency

Begin typing your search...

Local MLA Lakshmanan has also been included in the committee.

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Wednesday constituted an eleven-member election committee of ministers and senior leaders to coordinate July 10 Vikravandi by poll works.

According to a statement issued by the DMK high command, the committee would consist of regional heavyweight K Ponmudi, Arakkonam MP elect Jagathrakshakan, Ministers K N Nehru, E V Velu, MRK Panneerslevam, R Sakkarapani, TM Anbarasan, S S Sivasankar, C V Ganesan and Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The ministers have been appointed incharge of a union each by the DMK high command, which has fielded Anniyur Siva, secretary of the party’s agricultural labourers wing.

By poll was necessitated in Vikravandi following the demise of party MLA Pugalendhi.

