DMK forms committee for seat-sharing talks with allies

CHENNAI: A day ahead of the commencement of seat-sharing discussions, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has constituted a committee to negotiate with its alliance partners.
In a statement issued on Saturday, party general secretary Duraimurugan said the panel would be headed by DMK treasurer TR Baalu.
The members of the committee include deputy general secretaries KN Nehru, Tiruchi Siva and A Raja; party organising secretary RS Bharathi; and Ministers EV Velu and MRK Panneerselvam.
The first round of talks is scheduled to commence on Sunday. Official invitations will be sent to all alliance partners on behalf of the seat-sharing committee, the sources said.