DMK forms co-ordination committee for 2026 Assembly polls

CHENNAI: The DMK high command seems not be wasting any time in preparing for the next Assembly poll, which is due not before April-May 2026.

The DMK leadership on Saturday constituted a five-member coordination committee comprising senior minister K N Nehru and also DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi to recommend changes required to be made to the organisation for successfully facing the 2026 Assembly polls.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a release circulated by the DMK high command late Saturday, said that a five-member coordination committee would be constituted to recommend to the party president the organisational changes required to be made to the party for facing the 2026 Assembly polls.

The committee would consist of state principal secretary K N Nehru, organising secretary R S Bharathi, ministers E V Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The committee is expected to go in to the aspects of reorganising the party districts and creation of new posts to increase the organisational efficacy at the grass root level.

One of the terms of reference of the committee is understood to be recommending organisational rejig in tune with the party districts' performance in the recently concluded Parliamentary polls.

The DMK high command constituted a similar coordination committee, the "good work" of which was acknowledged by chief minister Stalin even in the instant announcement.