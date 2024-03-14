DMK files defamation suit against EPS claiming Rs 1 crore for defaming CM

CHENNAI: DMK filed defamation suit against Leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in the Madras High Court (MHC) claiming Rs.1 crore for linking Chief Minister (CM) MK Stalin with drug peddlers.

The suit was filed by DMK organizing secretary RS Bharathi. The suit stated that EPS spreading false information about the CM alleging he having nexus with the drug peddlers to distribute the drugs. Bharathi mentioned about the press meet given by EPS on March 8 and stated that his statements alleging CM's involvement in drug peddling is malafide and made to gain political advantage.

Further, the suit sought to grant injunction against EPS refraining him from not to make any defamatory statements against the CM linking with drug peddling.

The suit also demanded Rs 1 crore from EPS for the damages he caused.

It is expected the suit will be listed soon for hearing.

On Thursday after filing the defamation suit, RS Bharathi met the media at Anna Arivalayam, Teynampet.

EPS is the reason for Jaffer Sadiq to go scot free from a drug peddling case in which he was arrested and set at liberty on 2017, when EPS led the State.

EPS is projecting as there is a free flow of drug in the DMK government to gain political mileage in the ensuing Parliament election, Bharathi criticized.

There is no relationship between DMK and Jaffer Sadiq, he was dismissed from the party.

Sadiq was just a deputy secretary of NRI wing in Chennai west and not a top office bearer, said Bharathi. Sadiq has decieved the government and us (DMK), he added.