DMK files complaint against X account over abusive posts targeting Stalin

The complaint was filed by S Natarajan, a 51-year-old Chennai resident and DMK cadre, Saravanan said in a post on his X account on June 17.

The complaint targets the user(s) operating the X handle "Kanchipuram Vijay FaN" (@VfcKanchipuram), which is reportedly associated with supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

According to the complaint, the X handle recently published a post featuring a real image of M K Stalin, accompanied by abusive and offensive Tamil expressions.