DMK Files-2 release before padayatra: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Annamalai on Friday said that ‘DMK Files-2’ would be released before his ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padayatra at the end of this month.

“This is a war for corruption-free, clean governance in Tamil Nadu between the first generation (like me) and the third generation of dynasts in the ruling DMK. This war is not going to end today, it is going to be a big battle. I am ready for it. Those who want to fight corruption, all the first generation must join with us,” Annamalai appealed to all the first generation graduates after appearing before the XVII Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet in connection with a defamation suit filed against him by DMK treasurer and MP TR Baalu.

Subsequently, Annamalai said that DMK MP Baalu, his son and state Minister TRB Rajaa and their entire family should be summoned to the court.

“Baalu has told many lies in the affidavit filed in the court. Late DMK Supremo M Karunanidhi’s son and former union minister MK Alagiri too spoke about Baalu’s corruption in April 2014. But, Baalu did not pursue any defamation suit against Alagiri. He has properties worth Rs 10,000 crore in his family members’ names. Our legal team would try and implicate Baalu’s family members in the case to bring out the whole truth. We have complete faith in our judiciary and we are sure that the truth beyond what has already been exposed by us will come out during the course of the hearing of this defamation suit,” he added.

Similarly, the former IPS officer turned politician said that the ‘DMK Files – 2’ would contain details of corrupt DMK Ministers and their benamis.

“We are discussing handing over the details of the benamis to the Governor. Those who came to DMK from AIADMK and became Ministers are featured more in DMK Files - 2. We will release the DMK Files - 2 before my ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padayatra and during the rally, subsequently we will release DMK Files - 3 and part 4,” added Annamalai.

Meanwhile, Annamalai’s appearance in court caused traffic congestion in Saidapet as a significant number of the BJP’s advocate wing members and other cadre had gathered there. Traffic from Little Mount to Madhya Kailash and Velachery were affected and the motorists suffered a lot.