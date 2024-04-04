DMK fielding candidates imported from AIADMK, says Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu is witnessing an ‘AIADMK wave’.

Addressing party functionaries in Salem, Palaniswami said an AIADMK wave prevails in the state as people are upset with atrocities of the DMK government.

“As the DMK does not have candidates, it has fielded those ‘imported’ from AIADMK in a majority of constituencies including Coimbatore and Salem. It’s the AIADMK, which gave an identity to them through the tiring work and sweat of our cadres. But, they have switched loyalty to DMK. People in Tamil Nadu should teach a befitting lesson to such disloyal candidates,” he said.

Alleging that DMK has failed to fulfill even 10 percent of its 500 poll promises, Palaniswami blamed the ruling government of curtailing several schemes including marriage assistance scheme, free laptops for students, ‘Amma’ two-wheelers for women, gold for marriage scheme and also closed down mini clinics.

Further, Palaniswami said the DMK implemented Rs 1000 financial assistance to women out of nowhere because of continuous pressure from AIADMK. “The DMK does not show any interest for the welfare of farmers. Hence, the DMK failed to implement the Mettur surplus water scheme to fill up 100 lakes causing major hardship to farmers in this region,” he said.

Earlier, Palaniswami campaigned among traders on the Chinnakadai Street by distributing pamphlets.