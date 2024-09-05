DMK fears Vijay’s entry into politics: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Former governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday wondered why the ruling DMK government is so scared of actor Vijay, who has just floated his political party.

Talking to reporters after meeting Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan, Tamilisai questioned why the Dravidian Model government is scared of permitting Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s first-ever State conference.

“Car race could be conducted in the State so easily. But, when a new political party is born and asks for permission to hold a conference, the government asks questions. Whether it is October 22nd or 23rd, the DMK is afraid of 2026. What is the problem in giving a nod for the conference,” she questioned.

“When a new political party is unveiled, we should welcome it. Let us all stand in the battleground,” she noted.

Commenting on the Hema Committee’s report and the subsequent complaints, the doctor-turned-politician said the casting couch or sexual adjustment is there in all fields but more so in the film industry.

“I feel very sad. But, it cannot be said that there are no allegations in Kollywood. In the Tamil film industry, some singers and actresses have come out against their problems,” Tamilisai adds.

Like Kerala, the issue in Kollywood also should be solved, Tamilisai said, adding that there is no protection for women in Tamil Nadu.