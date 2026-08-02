DMK faults 30% of Kolathur EVMs; poll panel denies charges

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday (August 1) alleged that around 30 per cent of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) verified from the Kolathur Assembly constituency were not functioning properly and said it would move the Madras High Court after obtaining the required certificate from the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Speaking after inspecting the EVM verification process at the Chintadripet godown, DMK legal wing secretary NR Elango said the party had sought verification of EVMs used in 14 polling stations in the constituency.
"Of the eight machines examined so far, three did not function properly, amounting to around 30 per cent. Because of this, we have lost faith in the entire electoral process," Elango alleged.
He said the party would approach the High Court after receiving the ECI's certificate, contending that the election process was flawed and that the findings could be established scientifically and legally. He also said the DMK had informed election officials that it was boycotting the remainder of the verification process.
Rejecting the allegations, Chennai Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer GS Sameeran said there was no issue with the eight EVMs examined. He maintained that the polled votes, candidate-wise vote count and Form 20 records were all found to be accurate.
"Even if the DMK boycotts the procedure, the verification will continue in the presence of representatives of the other parties. The DMK raised only technical issues. There was no discrepancy in the EVMs," Sameeran said.
The Election Commission of India had on Wednesday begun verifying the authenticity of EVMs used in 14 polling stations in the Kolathur Assembly constituency following a petition filed by DMK president MK Stalin.