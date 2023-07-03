‘DMK fails to maintain state health sector, leaves public to suffer’

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday slammed the DMK government that the health sector has deteriorated in the last two years. He pointed out the incident of an 18 month-old boy child losing his left arm allegedly due to medical negligence and said that the quality of health service is declining under the DMK regime.

EPS, in a statement said the present government has failed in governance and it reflects in the state health department. He pointed out the death of a 17 year-old footballer, Priya, and incident of a nurse in Cuddalore government hospital wrongly administered a rabies vaccine to a 13 year-old girl child, who came for treatment for cough and cold to substantiate his charges against the state government.

Taking a potshot at the health minister Ma Subramanian, Palaniswami said Stanley Medical College and Hospital and two other state run medical colleges have lost the National Medical Council recognition due to failure of maintaining the infrastructures in these institutions. As a result, the state lost 500 MBBS seats.

He continued that the previous AIADMK regime had taken necessary measures to ensure adequate drugs in all government hospitals and enhanced the infrastructure at several crores of rupees. However, the present condition of the government hospitals are in poor condition.