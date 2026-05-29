DMK extends review panel report deadline

CHENNAI: The opposition party DMK has extended the deadline for the poll debacle review committee to submit its report from June 5 to June 10.
In a statement issued by the DMK head office said that the committee had asked the party leader to extend the deadline to submit the report. Based on the poll debacle review committee's representation, the DMK leadership has extended the deadline to submit a report from June 5 to June 10.
Party president MK Stalin had constituted a committee consisting of 38 members to review the reasons behind the DMK's poll debacle. The party leadership asked the committee to visit constituencies and party functionaries, and candidates individually, to collect opinions from them.
Meanwhile, the party has launched separate portal for party cadres and people to tell their views and opinions about the reasons behind the poll debacle of the party. Around 5 lakh views and opinions have been uploaded on the unique portal.