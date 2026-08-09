DMK ex-MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu’s ‘no permanent enemies’ remark triggers debate

The sharp exchange between TNCC president Manickam Tagore and former DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu on social media came amid the DMK’s increasingly nuanced stance on the proposed delimitation exercise and the Congress’ questions over the ally’s position.

Speaking at a blood donation drive in Chennai, Somu asserted that the DMK, under Chief Minister MK Stalin, had consistently fought at the national level to protect Tamil Nadu’s fair share of parliamentary representation. Responding to criticism of the DMK’s stance towards the BJP, Somu said that in politics, “nobody can be called a friend or an enemy” forever, stressing that the DMK would support whatever was in the best interests of Tamil Nadu.

She also hit back at the Congress, saying the grand old party should take responsibility and introspect on developments following the elections.