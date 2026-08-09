DMK ex-MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu’s ‘no permanent enemies’ remark triggers debate

CHENNAI: The simmering differences between former allies Congress and the DMK over delimitation spilt into the open on Sunday, with leaders of the two allies engaging in a public war of words, signalling growing friction over the contentious exercise.
The sharp exchange between TNCC president Manickam Tagore and former DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu on social media came amid the DMK’s increasingly nuanced stance on the proposed delimitation exercise and the Congress’ questions over the ally’s position.
Speaking at a blood donation drive in Chennai, Somu asserted that the DMK, under Chief Minister MK Stalin, had consistently fought at the national level to protect Tamil Nadu’s fair share of parliamentary representation. Responding to criticism of the DMK’s stance towards the BJP, Somu said that in politics, “nobody can be called a friend or an enemy” forever, stressing that the DMK would support whatever was in the best interests of Tamil Nadu.
She also hit back at the Congress, saying the grand old party should take responsibility and introspect on developments following the elections.
Her remarks drew a sharp response from Tagore, who said he had expected the DMK to change its stand on delimitation and that its position would be revealed after the Parliament’s delimitation Bill voting session. However, he said Somu’s remarks had now exposed the DMK’s “real stand” on the issue.
Tagore also questioned whether DMK leaders would now reveal who their “new friends” were.
Taking to X in response, Somu took a swipe at Tagore over what she described as his “lack of basic knowledge” about Parliament, including who is a member of the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha and who would participate in the voting.
Somu ended her post by advising Tagore to “start reading the newspaper.”