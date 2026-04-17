DMK enacting drama despite PM's delimitation assurance: EPS

Campaigning in Veerapandi in Salem district, the Leader of the Opposition accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of spreading misinformation by claiming that Tamil Nadu would lose parliamentary constituencies after delimitation.

Questioning the DMK’s decision, including the Chief Minister’s use of black attire, even after clarifications by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the AIADMK leader said, “The Prime Minister has clearly stated that delimitation will be carried out without harming any state. The Union Home Minister has also reiterated the same. Then why continue these protests?”.