DMK enacting drama despite PM's delimitation assurance: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday slammed the ruling DMK for continuing its protests over the delimitation issue despite what he said as clear assurances from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that no state would be affected.
Campaigning in Veerapandi in Salem district, the Leader of the Opposition accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of spreading misinformation by claiming that Tamil Nadu would lose parliamentary constituencies after delimitation.
Questioning the DMK’s decision, including the Chief Minister’s use of black attire, even after clarifications by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the AIADMK leader said, “The Prime Minister has clearly stated that delimitation will be carried out without harming any state. The Union Home Minister has also reiterated the same. Then why continue these protests?”.
The AIADMK leader asserted that Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha representation is expected to rise from 39 to 59 seats, with its share increasing marginally from 7.18 per cent to 7.23 per cent.
Stating that the public has understood the reality, Palaniswami said the DMK’s call for people to hoist black flags in protest had failed to gain traction. “I did not see a single house displaying a black flag during my campaign across Coimbatore and Tirupur,” he claimed.
Palaniswami also questioned Stalin’s framing of the election as a battle between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, noting that people know it's a poll for the State assembly. “The upcoming poll is a battle between a family that exploits Tamil Nadu and the people of the State,” he said.
In a further sharp attack on the ruling party, he accused the DMK of functioning like a corporate entity driven by dynasty politics, alleging that key positions are concentrated within the Chief Minister’s family.