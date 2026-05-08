DMK empowers Stalin to take final decision

CHENNAI: The DMK on Thursday slammed the Congress for exiting the party-led alliance and accused it of “backstabbing” the alliance and betraying Tamil Nadu, despite MK Stalin displaying maturity and conducting himself responsibly, even as the party passed a resolution unanimously authorising the party chief to take all necessary immediate political decisions.
“While Tamil Nadu is not ready for another election, our primary objective is to have a stable government in Tamil Nadu. At the same time, we are also forced to consider the issue of not allowing communal forces to influence the policies of the Dravidian movement,” the resolution added. Condemning the Congress for severing ties with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and entering into a post-poll pact with the fledgling TVK, the DMK said the grand old party’s decision to walk out of the alliance was strongly condemnable.
“The Congress has done to us in Tamil Nadu what the BJP does in many states,” a resolution passed at the DMK MLAs-designate meeting chaired by party president and outgoing Chief Minister Stalin, said, flaying the Congress’s “opportunistic political tilt.”
“This shows that the Congress party has not changed its old character. The Congress was allotted one Rajya Sabha seat and 28 assembly seats in our alliance. It shifted to an alternative party within three days, risking the victory achieved through the hard work of its coalition members,” the resolution said.
Even during the seat-sharing negotiations, the Congress did not rein in those expressing views against the alliance, and in Puducherry, the Congress candidates contested in the constituencies allotted to the DMK, it alleged.