DMK empowers Stalin to take final decision

“The Congress has done to us in Tamil Nadu what the BJP does in many states,” a resolution passed at the DMK MLAs-designate meeting chaired by party president and outgoing Chief Minister Stalin, said, flaying the Congress’s “opportunistic political tilt.”

“This shows that the Congress party has not changed its old character. The Congress was allotted one Rajya Sabha seat and 28 assembly seats in our alliance. It shifted to an alternative party within three days, risking the victory achieved through the hard work of its coalition members,” the resolution said.