DMK dubs CM Vijay an 'opportunist,' dismisses TVK-led alliance as 'Opportunistic Cash Box Alliance'

CHENNAI: The main opposition DMK on Friday dubbed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as an "opportunist" and mocked at the ruling TVK, saying the alliance it has formed now is one without a conscience, an "Opportunistic Cash Box Alliance."
Since Vijay has joined hands with the very parties he once dismissed as "and others," he has become one among the "and others."
DMK's Tamil mouthpiece 'Murasoli', referring to the ruling party-led combine being named as the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance, said: "look at their faces." Apparently, it was referring to the alliance leaders of the ruling party.
It said Vijay has now brought together all the very parties he labelled as "cash-box alliance parties" before the Assembly polls. "Going by Vijay's own words, should not they now be called the cash box alliance parties."
Vijay was the very person who thought these parties were not even worthy of being named. He dismissed them simply as "and others." Now, he is showing a "thumbs up" sign after bringing together these very "and others."
The DMK newspaper in its editorial on September 11, 2026 said the CM has now become one of the "and others" as has joined forces with the rest of the "and others."
Vijay once said, "If you just walk past the gates of Arivalayam, they will call those parties inside and hand them seats."
Today, Vijay sits on the chief minister's chair supported by the very parties that earned their right to enter the legislative assembly by walking through those gates. He has conducted a photo shoot with same parties outside the gate of the TVK headquarters at Panaiyur, it claimed.
The CM also had ranted that the "Congress party has been sold out to the DMK."
Now, what did Vijay give in exchange to "buy" the Congress party, it asked.
During the run-up to the polls, the TVK chief mocked at the DMK-led alliance saying it was like a broken glass glued back together, a torn piece of cloth that has been mended, and also had asked if that alliance was aimed at people's welfare.
"Look at the alliance he has formed today, it looks just like a stitched up piece of torn cloth. The faces of the five people looks just like a broken glass," the write-up said.
The Murasoli's reference here is apparently to TVK chief Vijay, TNCC chief B Manickam Tagore, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, and IUML and MDMK top leaders, KM Khader Mohideen and Vaiko respectively.
Further, the DMK newspaper said that Vijay did not secure the majority required to form a government.
The people of Tamil Nadu did not give his party 118 seats. Vijay had to resort to seeking "the mercy" of the DMK-led alliance parties he had once degraded.
Five nominees of the Congress party, two from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and two belonging to the Indian Union Muslim League won by contesting in the DMK alliance.
Also, two candidates of the MDMK won (in DMK symbol Rising Sun).
"By casting his net wide, offering two minister posts to the Congress party, one minister post to VCK and one to the IUML, Vijay managed to hold on to his chair."
Murasoli alleged that Vijay is an "opportunist" who secured the votes of 25 AIADMK MLAs --in the confidence vote in Assembly-- by dangling tempting promises of ministerial posts and board positions.
Once he proved his majority, he declared that they would not get any ministerial posts. He orchestrated a scheme to make AIADMK MLAs resign, induct them into his party, and face by-elections, it claimed.
The DMK mouthpiece claimed that Vaiko had admitted that Vijay engaged in "horse-trading." Vaiko stated before the media personnel, "Chief Minister Vijay asked me to make two MDMK MLAs resign. I conveyed this to both of them, and neither of them agreed."
He repeated this at his party's general council meeting as well. Both of these speeches exist as video footage, the DMK daily claimed.
Vaiko also gave a "confession statement." He had told his party MLAs (legally DMK legislators since elected on Rising Sun symbol) that "when chief minister Vijay himself has promised to make you win, why don't you just resign."
The DMK daily cited VCK chief Thirumavalavan's comments and quoted him as saying: "Why doesn't Vijay talk about the BJP? They are desperate to split us from the DMK alliance...Vijay wants to break our alliance...Vijay hasn't spoken about any welfare schemes for the people."
The same Thirumavalavan today stands with Vijay, the DMK daily apparently rued.
"Opportunism is visible on every single face and all of them together have participated in the photo shoot."
The DMK daily was referring to the christening of the TVK led bloc as Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance days ago and a picture released by the ruling party that showed the five leaders together displaying the thumbs up sign.
Hence, it is only fitting to call the alliance Vijay has formed now as one that lacks a conscience, an "Opportunistic Cash-box Alliance," it said.
Further, the DMK daily said it was borrowing Vijay's own words and hence, "Let there be no anger."