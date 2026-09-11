DMK dubs CM Vijay an 'opportunist,' dismisses TVK-led alliance as 'Opportunistic Cash Box Alliance'

Since Vijay has joined hands with the very parties he once dismissed as "and others," he has become one among the "and others."

DMK's Tamil mouthpiece 'Murasoli', referring to the ruling party-led combine being named as the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance, said: "look at their faces." Apparently, it was referring to the alliance leaders of the ruling party.

It said Vijay has now brought together all the very parties he labelled as "cash-box alliance parties" before the Assembly polls. "Going by Vijay's own words, should not they now be called the cash box alliance parties."