DMK draws line at 27 plus Rajya Sabha; Congress call today

Sources said the DMK has offered to increase the number of Assembly seats allotted to the Congress from 25 to 27, along with one Rajya Sabha seat. The revised offer was reportedly made during an hour-long meeting at the Chief Minister’s camp office.

The development came on the day the DMK’s deadline for the Congress to respond to its initial offer of 25 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha berth ended. Chidambaram called on Stalin following instructions from the Congress high command. He was accompanied by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai. DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi was present at the meeting.

According to sources, Stalin conveyed that the increase from 25 to 27 seats was being made as a gesture of goodwill. However, he is said to have ruled out the Congress demand for two Rajya Sabha seats, citing commitments to other allies.